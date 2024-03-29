Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.60.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $687.03. The stock had a trading volume of 572,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,309. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.