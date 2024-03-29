Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.13. 1,878,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.