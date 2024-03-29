Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 992,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,112. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

