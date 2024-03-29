Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

