Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,050 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ET traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,326,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,812. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

