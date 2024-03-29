Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 429,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

