Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $593,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.50. 6,064,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $203.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

