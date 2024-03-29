Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.99. 10,232,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

