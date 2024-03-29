Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

