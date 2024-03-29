Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,690,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,530,000 after purchasing an additional 87,023 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 647,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 480,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

JHML traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $909.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $64.83.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

