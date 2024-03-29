Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 448 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.74. 230,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,293. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.19%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

