Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,425 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 692.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.21. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

