CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Trading Down 13.4%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Free Report) was down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 53,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 9,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

