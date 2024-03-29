CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Mark Cooper Sells 24,543 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Mark Cooper sold 24,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total value of C$1,721,482.83.

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

CCL.B opened at C$69.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The firm has a market cap of C$11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$64.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.69. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$74.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.80.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

