cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 395,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 290,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

cbdMD Stock Performance

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 87.07% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%.

Institutional Trading of cbdMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YCBD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in cbdMD by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in cbdMD by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in cbdMD by 68.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in cbdMD by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

Further Reading

