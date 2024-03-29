Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cargotec Price Performance
Shares of Cargotec stock remained flat at $69.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. Cargotec has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $69.55.
Cargotec Company Profile
