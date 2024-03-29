CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 8% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 290,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 976,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

CareDx Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $548.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareDx Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CareDx by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CareDx by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

