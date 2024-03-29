Caprock Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 112,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.02 and a 200 day moving average of $195.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

