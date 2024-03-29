Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,231.60. 164,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,212. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $714.98 and a 1 year high of $1,238.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,151.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,004.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

