Caprock Group LLC Increases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $731,041,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,122. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.