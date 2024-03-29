Caprock Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,390. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.20 and its 200-day moving average is $245.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.