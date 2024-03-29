Caprock Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.73. 1,524,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $205.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

