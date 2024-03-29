Caprock Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. 4,386,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,627. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.