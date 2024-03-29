Caprock Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

