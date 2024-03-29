Caprock Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,412,000 after buying an additional 305,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,000 shares of company stock worth $26,368,640. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.89. 21,047,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,482,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $122.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

