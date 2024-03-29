Caprock Group LLC Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,533,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,287. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

