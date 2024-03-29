Caprock Group LLC Buys 218 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

BA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.84. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.