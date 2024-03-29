Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 10,708,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,129,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

