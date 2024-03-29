Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 10,708,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,129,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOEV
Canoo Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.