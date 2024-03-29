Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 483.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $311.28. 1,331,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,968. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.79. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

