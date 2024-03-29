Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

