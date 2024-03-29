Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 385,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after buying an additional 64,649 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.15. 7,579,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

