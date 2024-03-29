Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $209,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.