Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Grid by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 23.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of National Grid by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NGG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

