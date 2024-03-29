Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires New Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after buying an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

