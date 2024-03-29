Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 195.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,320 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Burford Capital by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,890,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,006,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 890,341 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 293,888 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Burford Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.97. 645,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 56.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 4.38%.

About Burford Capital

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

See Also

