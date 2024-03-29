Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the February 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. 250,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,607. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Brookfield Property Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

