Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 29th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 935.0 days.

Britvic Trading Up 1.2 %

BTVCF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651. Britvic has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

