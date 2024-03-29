Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 29th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 935.0 days.
Britvic Trading Up 1.2 %
BTVCF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651. Britvic has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.
About Britvic
