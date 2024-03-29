Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.76). Approximately 220,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 566,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.77).
Brickability Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.14 million, a PE ratio of 672.22 and a beta of 1.36.
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
Insider Activity at Brickability Group
Brickability Group Company Profile
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brickability Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.