Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.76). Approximately 220,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 566,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.77).

Brickability Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.14 million, a PE ratio of 672.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Brickability Group

Brickability Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Alan Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($79,615.82). In other news, insider John Richards purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($41,703.53). Also, insider Alan Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($79,615.82). Insiders have bought a total of 1,386,439 shares of company stock worth $94,098,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.