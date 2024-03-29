Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of BREZR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. 226,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,085. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
About Breeze Holdings Acquisition
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.
