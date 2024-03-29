BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in March

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the February 29th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 15,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. BranchOut Food has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BranchOut Food

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

