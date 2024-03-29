Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.12

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 46329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Brambles Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

