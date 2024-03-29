BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DMF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. 58,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $287,437.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,324,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,982.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 143,392 shares of company stock worth $944,026. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 158.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

