BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE DMF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. 58,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $6.83.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $287,437.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,324,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,982.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 143,392 shares of company stock worth $944,026. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
