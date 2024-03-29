BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.34

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 457484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.46.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

