Blue Trust Inc. Sells 98,593 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $198,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.29 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.32 and a 200 day moving average of $429.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

