Blue Trust Inc. Sells 363 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of QCOM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,323,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,906. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.88.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
