Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.81. 715,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

