Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 338,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,148. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.