Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.96. 14,618,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,896,764. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.