Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 9,807,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,975,794. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

