Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Stock Down 0.4 %

ASML traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $970.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,298. The company has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $924.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $751.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.